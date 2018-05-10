Dr. Mancil accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Twyla Mancil, PHD
Overview
Dr. Twyla Mancil, PHD is a Psychologist in Moore, OK.
Locations
Moore Counseling Center PC1044 Sw 4th St, Moore, OK 73160 Directions (405) 735-6333
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was directed to new address. It is: 2236 Bemiss Rd Valdosta, GA. The receptionist was pleasant and professional. My apt with Dr. Mancil was very thorough, informative, thought provoking and yes, emotional at times. Everything I was hoping for and more. I learned a lot and Intend to refer Dr. Mancil to friends of mine.
About Dr. Twyla Mancil, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1447677828
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mancil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mancil, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mancil appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.