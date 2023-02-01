Tyler Duggan, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tyler Duggan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Tyler Duggan, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview of Tyler Duggan, PA-C
Tyler Duggan, PA-C is a Pain Management Specialist in Clifton, NJ.
Tyler Duggan's Office Locations
Garden State Pain & Orthopedics - Clifton1117 US Highway 46 Ste 301, Clifton, NJ 07013 Directions (973) 765-6566
Garden State Pain & Orthopedics - Edison25 S Main St, Edison, NJ 08837 Directions (732) 898-1782
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
There aren't many P/A's that Ive come in contact with that are as patient, detailed, and understanding as Tyler. He was extremely patient and explained everything in detail to me so that I fully understood everything and thats hard to come by. Most P/A's rush you in, talk super fast, and boot you out. Not the case with Tyler. I believe in giving people their flowers while their here and he definitely deserves them now. THANK YOU TYLER!
About Tyler Duggan, PA-C
- Pain Management
- English
Tyler Duggan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Tyler Duggan using Healthline FindCare.
Tyler Duggan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
27 patients have reviewed Tyler Duggan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tyler Duggan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tyler Duggan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tyler Duggan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.