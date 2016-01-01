Overview of Dr. Kathlyn Callenius, DO

Dr. Kathlyn Callenius, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Brainerd, MN.



Dr. Callenius works at Essentia Health St. Joseph's-Brainerd Clinic in Brainerd, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.