Overview

Dr. Tyler Money, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Orem, UT. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Brigham Young University.



Dr. Money works at Utah Psychological Services in Orem, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.