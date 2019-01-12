Dr. Tyler Money, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Money is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tyler Money, PHD
Overview
Dr. Tyler Money, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Orem, UT. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Brigham Young University.
Dr. Money works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Utah Psychological Services1453 N 1200 W, Orem, UT 84057 Directions (801) 734-4945Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Money?
Dr. Money has been a huge help to me. My depression and anxiety have improved a lot and is now very manageable. Whenever I start to fall back into a depression, Dr. Money knows exactly what to say and how to help. Thank you Dr. Money!!!
About Dr. Tyler Money, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1083947170
Education & Certifications
- Brigham Young University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Money accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Money has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Money works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Money. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Money.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Money, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Money appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.