Dr. Tyler Parham, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tyler Parham, DC
Overview
Dr. Tyler Parham, DC is a Chiropractor in Sioux Falls, SD.
Dr. Parham works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Parham Chiropractic PC2500 W 46th St Ste 100, Sioux Falls, SD 57105 Directions (605) 335-3008
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Parham?
About Dr. Tyler Parham, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1689652646
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parham accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parham works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Parham. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.