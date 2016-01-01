Tyler Peake accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Tyler Peake, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Tyler Peake, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Vancouver, WA.
Tyler Peake works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Sea Mar Community Health Centers19005 Se 34th St, Vancouver, WA 98683 Directions (360) 726-6720
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Tyler Peake?
About Tyler Peake, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1184067951
Frequently Asked Questions
Tyler Peake has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Tyler Peake works at
Tyler Peake has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Tyler Peake.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tyler Peake, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tyler Peake appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.