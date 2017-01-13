Tyler Roy-Davis, LCPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tyler Roy-Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Tyler Roy-Davis, LCPC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Tyler Roy-Davis, LCPC is a Counselor in Swansea, IL.
Locations
Tyler D. Roy-Davis, M.Ed., LCPC208 W Pointe Dr, Swansea, IL 62226 Directions (618) 207-9685
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Exceptional experience from start to finish. Professional, knowledgeable, and immediately made me/ my daughter feel comfortable. Will definitely refer others!
About Tyler Roy-Davis, LCPC
- Counseling
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Tyler Roy-Davis accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Tyler Roy-Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Tyler Roy-Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tyler Roy-Davis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tyler Roy-Davis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tyler Roy-Davis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.