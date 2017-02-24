Tyler Titus, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tyler Titus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Tyler Titus, LPC
Tyler Titus, LPC is a Counselor in Erie, PA.
Denise M. Nowacinski1353 W 6th St, Erie, PA 16505 Directions (814) 303-2772
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UPMC Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Tyler Titus?
My teen quickly developed a rapport with Tyler based upon his understanding and experience with the issues with which my teen is/was struggling. His ability to relate on a "real" level with my child opened the door for honest, often difficult and sometimes even funny, communication.
- Counseling
- English
- 1134503568
- Mercyhurst University
Tyler Titus accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Tyler Titus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Tyler Titus. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tyler Titus.
