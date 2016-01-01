See All Nurse Practitioners in Charleston, SC
Tyner Leigh Lollis, MSN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Tyner Leigh Lollis, MSN

Tyner Leigh Lollis, MSN is a Nurse Practitioner in Charleston, SC. 

Tyner Leigh Lollis works at MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital in Charleston, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Tyner Leigh Lollis' Office Locations

    MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital
    10 McClennan Banks Dr # MSC915, Charleston, SC 29401
    MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital
    10 McClennan Banks Dr # MSC915, Charleston, SC 29401
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Tyner Leigh Lollis, MSN

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • Female
    • 1063770147
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital
    • MUSC Health University Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Tyner Leigh Lollis, MSN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tyner Leigh Lollis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Tyner Leigh Lollis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Tyner Leigh Lollis works at MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital in Charleston, SC. View the full address on Tyner Leigh Lollis’s profile.

    Tyner Leigh Lollis has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Tyner Leigh Lollis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tyner Leigh Lollis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tyner Leigh Lollis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

