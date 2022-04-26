See All Physicians Assistants in Las Cruces, NM
Tyson Kay, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (2)
Overview

Tyson Kay, PA is a Physician Assistant in Las Cruces, NM. 

Tyson Kay works at SOUTHWEST CENTER AGENT in Las Cruces, NM. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Southwest Center Agent
    1106 Centre Ct, Las Cruces, NM 88011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 400-0133
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • Presbyterian Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Apr 26, 2022
    Tyson Kay is the most competent, knowledgeable, and responsive physician I have ever had in my 75 years on this planet, which has included experiencing excellent health care from very good primary care physicians in five different states.
    Keith — Apr 26, 2022
    About Tyson Kay, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1538694468
