Umu Benjamin, ARNP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Umu Benjamin, ARNP-BC

Umu Benjamin, ARNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Rockville, MD. 

Umu Benjamin works at Mindview Behavioral Health and Wellness in Rockville, MD with other offices in Reston, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Umu Benjamin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mindview Behavioral Health and Wellness
    5952 HUBBARD DR, Rockville, MD 20852 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (240) 833-3920
  2. 2
    Mindview Virginia - virtually Only
    11710 Plaza America Dr Ste 2000, Reston, VA 20190 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 662-5383

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adult Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)
Anxiety
Anxiety Attack
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Tricare

    About Umu Benjamin, ARNP-BC

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1073003398
