Unaka Jones, LPC

Counseling
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Unaka Jones, LPC is a Counselor in Cedar Hill, TX. 

Unaka Jones works at The Recovery Room Therapy Services, Cedar Hill,TX in Cedar Hill, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1
    The Recovery Room Therapy Services, Cedar Hill, TX 75104
    806 N Highway 67, Cedar Hill, TX 75104 (469) 608-9667

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anxiety
Behavioral Disorders
Depression
Anxiety
Behavioral Disorders
Depression

Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Physical Abuse of Adult Chevron Icon
Physical Abuse of Child Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Sexual Trauma Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Magellan Health Services
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Value Options

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Unaka Jones, LPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1366565665
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Texas A&M University-Commerce
