Ungria Castillo, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ungria Castillo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Ungria Castillo, LMHC
Overview
Ungria Castillo, LMHC is a Psychotherapist in Jacksonville, FL.
Ungria Castillo works at
Locations
-
1
Grow Therapy2600 Ribault Scenic Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32208 Directions (786) 244-2403Monday9:00am - 8:00pmTuesday9:00am - 8:00pmWednesday9:00am - 8:00pmThursday9:00am - 8:00pmFriday9:00am - 8:00pmSaturday9:00am - 8:00pmSunday9:00am - 8:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Ungria Castillo?
About Ungria Castillo, LMHC
- Psychotherapy
- English
- 1649648700
Frequently Asked Questions
Ungria Castillo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Ungria Castillo works at
2 patients have reviewed Ungria Castillo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ungria Castillo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ungria Castillo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ungria Castillo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.