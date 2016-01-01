Urania Acevedo accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Urania Acevedo, LMFT
Overview
Urania Acevedo, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Murrieta, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 24930 WASHINGTON AVE, Murrieta, CA 92562 Directions (951) 344-5454
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Urania Acevedo?
About Urania Acevedo, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1255461570
Frequently Asked Questions
Urania Acevedo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Urania Acevedo has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Urania Acevedo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Urania Acevedo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Urania Acevedo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.