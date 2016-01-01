Uroosa Motan, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Uroosa Motan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Uroosa Motan, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Uroosa Motan, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Harrisburg, NC.
Uroosa Motan works at
Locations
-
1
Novant Health Harrisburg Family Medicine6555 Kee Ln Ste 200, Harrisburg, NC 28075 Directions (704) 951-1095
Insurance Accepted
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Uroosa Motan?
About Uroosa Motan, PA-C
- Family Medicine
- English, Hindi and Urdu
- Female
- 1861900771
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Uroosa Motan accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Uroosa Motan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Uroosa Motan works at
Uroosa Motan speaks Hindi and Urdu.
Uroosa Motan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Uroosa Motan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Uroosa Motan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Uroosa Motan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.