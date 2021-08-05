Ursula Lacher has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Ursula Lacher
Offers telehealth
Overview of Ursula Lacher
Ursula Lacher is a Nurse Practitioner in Baltimore, MD.
Ursula Lacher works at
Ursula Lacher's Office Locations
EHP Behavioral Services, LLC8114 Sandpiper Cir Ste 215, Baltimore, MD 21236 Directions (410) 933-9000Monday8:30am - 4:45pmTuesday8:30am - 4:45pmWednesday8:30am - 4:45pmThursday8:30am - 4:45pmFriday8:30am - 4:45pm
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Although at first hesitant by all the bad reviews, a friend had recommended for to me to go to her personally. Surprisingly she was wonderful. She did put a lot of attention into her computer while keeping notes, but still made sure to listen to everything I had to say. I’ve been struggling with mental health issues for nearly all my life and although it took some time, she found the perfect fit for me.
About Ursula Lacher
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1780907451
Frequently Asked Questions
11 patients have reviewed Ursula Lacher. The overall rating for this provider is 1.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ursula Lacher.
