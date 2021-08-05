See All Nurse Practitioners in Baltimore, MD
Ursula Lacher

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
1.5 (11)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Ursula Lacher

Ursula Lacher is a Nurse Practitioner in Baltimore, MD. 

Ursula Lacher works at EHP Behavioral Services LLC in Baltimore, MD. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Ursula Lacher's Office Locations

  1. 1
    EHP Behavioral Services, LLC
    8114 Sandpiper Cir Ste 215, Baltimore, MD 21236 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 933-9000
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:45pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:45pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:45pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:45pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:45pm
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Aug 05, 2021
    Although at first hesitant by all the bad reviews, a friend had recommended for to me to go to her personally. Surprisingly she was wonderful. She did put a lot of attention into her computer while keeping notes, but still made sure to listen to everything I had to say. I’ve been struggling with mental health issues for nearly all my life and although it took some time, she found the perfect fit for me.
    — Aug 05, 2021
    Photo: Ursula Lacher
    About Ursula Lacher

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1780907451
    Frequently Asked Questions

