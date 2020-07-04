Utonne Mukwele has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Utonne Mukwele, FNP-C
Overview of Utonne Mukwele, FNP-C
Utonne Mukwele, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Newark, DE.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Utonne Mukwele's Office Locations
- 1 15 Omega Dr, Newark, DE 19713 Directions (302) 368-5100
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Utonne Mukwele?
I was treated with respect, she was very professional, very smart. Took me back right on time. Thank you for listening.
About Utonne Mukwele, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1730545542
Frequently Asked Questions
Utonne Mukwele has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Utonne Mukwele. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Utonne Mukwele.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Utonne Mukwele, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Utonne Mukwele appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.