Utonne Mukwele, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (2)
Overview of Utonne Mukwele, FNP-C

Utonne Mukwele, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Newark, DE. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Utonne Mukwele's Office Locations

  1. 1
    15 Omega Dr, Newark, DE 19713 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 368-5100

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Jul 04, 2020
I was treated with respect, she was very professional, very smart. Took me back right on time. Thank you for listening.
David W Smyth — Jul 04, 2020
Photo: Utonne Mukwele, FNP-C
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Utonne Mukwele, FNP-C.

About Utonne Mukwele, FNP-C

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1730545542
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Utonne Mukwele has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Utonne Mukwele has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

2 patients have reviewed Utonne Mukwele. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Utonne Mukwele.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Utonne Mukwele, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Utonne Mukwele appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Primary Care
