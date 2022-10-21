Dr. Val Umphress, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Umphress is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Val Umphress, PHD
Overview
Dr. Val Umphress, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Aiea, HI.
Dr. Umphress works at
Locations
Bernadette B. Heid Psy.d. LLC99-128 Aiea Heights Dr Ste 305, Aiea, HI 96701 Directions (808) 488-9288
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Getting an appt took a while because there aren’t enough staff to take new patients. However, every interaction has been nothing short of both professional and very personable. I’ve never felt misunderstood or rushed which is not uncommon in doctors appointments. I’ve never felt patronized or even confused about the processes. The assessment process is long and expensive to be honest. However, you get what you pay for. We have consistently been extended empathy. We have felt like we were seen as a person that needs help, and never felt like just another paying client. Dr. Umphress is the best support we’ve had for my children’s diagnosis and even my own journey with being diagnosed. Being diagnosed with a psychological disorder can be filled with so many different emotions and uncertainty. Iv’e found Dr. Umphress to be the PONO that we need in the world in regards to mental health understanding and support. It’s been such a relief to have someone in my corner. Mahalo nui
About Dr. Val Umphress, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1073653671
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Umphress works at
