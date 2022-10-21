See All Clinical Psychologists in Aiea, HI
Dr. Val Umphress, PHD

Clinical Psychology
5.0 (6)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Val Umphress, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Aiea, HI. 

Dr. Umphress works at Oahu Psychological Services in Aiea, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Bernadette B. Heid Psy.d. LLC
    99-128 Aiea Heights Dr Ste 305, Aiea, HI 96701 (808) 488-9288
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Oct 21, 2022
    Getting an appt took a while because there aren’t enough staff to take new patients. However, every interaction has been nothing short of both professional and very personable. I’ve never felt misunderstood or rushed which is not uncommon in doctors appointments. I’ve never felt patronized or even confused about the processes. The assessment process is long and expensive to be honest. However, you get what you pay for. We have consistently been extended empathy. We have felt like we were seen as a person that needs help, and never felt like just another paying client. Dr. Umphress is the best support we’ve had for my children’s diagnosis and even my own journey with being diagnosed. Being diagnosed with a psychological disorder can be filled with so many different emotions and uncertainty. Iv’e found Dr. Umphress to be the PONO that we need in the world in regards to mental health understanding and support. It’s been such a relief to have someone in my corner. Mahalo nui
    Oct 21, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Val Umphress, PHD
    About Dr. Val Umphress, PHD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1073653671
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Val Umphress, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Umphress is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Umphress has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Umphress works at Oahu Psychological Services in Aiea, HI. View the full address on Dr. Umphress’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Umphress. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Umphress.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Umphress, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Umphress appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

