See All Nurse Practitioners in Miramar, FL
Valen Davis, APRN Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Valen Davis, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Valen Davis, APRN

Valen Davis, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Miramar, FL. 

Valen Davis works at Memorial Primary Care in Miramar, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Randi Berkowitz, FNP
Randi Berkowitz, FNP
3.3 (10)
View Profile
Ashley Pardue, ARNP
Ashley Pardue, ARNP
4.7 (19)
View Profile

Valen Davis' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Memorial Primary Care
    10910 Pembroke Rd, Miramar, FL 33025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 276-5552
    Monday
    Closed
    Tuesday
    Closed
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Florida Blue
    • Humana
    • Memorial Healthcare System
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Sunshine Health
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Valen Davis?

    Oct 20, 2021
    Best medical practitioner I've ever had!!
    Wayne E. Rawlins — Oct 20, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Valen Davis, APRN
    How would you rate your experience with Valen Davis, APRN?
    • Likelihood of recommending Valen Davis to family and friends

    Valen Davis' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Valen Davis

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Valen Davis, APRN.

    About Valen Davis, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1396057915
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Valen Davis, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Valen Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Valen Davis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Valen Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Valen Davis works at Memorial Primary Care in Miramar, FL. View the full address on Valen Davis’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Valen Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Valen Davis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Valen Davis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Valen Davis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Valen Davis, APRN?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.