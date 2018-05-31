See All Counselors in Victorville, CA
Valerie Barrows, LMFT

Counseling
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Valerie Barrows, LMFT is a Counselor in Victorville, CA. 

Valerie Barrows works at Accept Family Counseling in Victorville, CA with other offices in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    A.C.C.E.P.T Family Counseling, Inc.
    14350 Civic Dr Ste 100, Victorville, CA 92392 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 949-2819
    A.C.C.E.P.T. Family Counseling, Inc.
    10722 Arrow Rte Ste 712, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 949-2819

Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Depression
Anxiety
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Depression
Anxiety

Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Grief
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital and Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Inland Empire Health Plan
    • LifeSynch
    • Tricare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Valerie Barrows, LMFT

    • Counseling
    • English, Hindi and Spanish
    • 1962622274
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of La Verne
