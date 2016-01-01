Valerie Cooper accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Valerie Cooper, LPC
Overview
Valerie Cooper, LPC is a Counselor in Oklahoma City, OK.
Valerie Cooper works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Landolfi Counseling Services Pllc4200 Perimeter Center Dr Ste 245, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Directions (405) 659-7333Monday10:00am - 3:15pmTuesday10:00am - 2:15pmWednesday10:00am - 3:00pmThursday10:00am - 2:45pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Valerie Cooper?
About Valerie Cooper, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1134255664
Frequently Asked Questions
Valerie Cooper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Valerie Cooper works at
3 patients have reviewed Valerie Cooper. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Valerie Cooper.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Valerie Cooper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Valerie Cooper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.