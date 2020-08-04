Valerie Deville, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Valerie Deville is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Valerie Deville, LMHC
Overview
Valerie Deville, LMHC is a Counselor in Saint Augustine, FL.
Valerie Deville works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Valerie DeVille LMHC2225 A1A S Ste B5, Saint Augustine, FL 32080 Directions (518) 257-2975
Hospital Affiliations
- Flagler Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Valerie Deville?
She help with my PTSD! Very thankful!!
About Valerie Deville, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
- 1427047901
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PORTLAND
Frequently Asked Questions
Valerie Deville accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Valerie Deville has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Valerie Deville works at
3 patients have reviewed Valerie Deville. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Valerie Deville.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Valerie Deville, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Valerie Deville appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.