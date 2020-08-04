See All Counselors in Saint Augustine, FL
Valerie Deville, LMHC

Counseling
3.7 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Valerie Deville, LMHC is a Counselor in Saint Augustine, FL. 

Valerie Deville works at Valerie DeVille LMHC in Saint Augustine, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Valerie DeVille LMHC
    2225 A1A S Ste B5, Saint Augustine, FL 32080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 257-2975

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Flagler Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychotherapy Services
Psychotherapy Services

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 04, 2020
    She help with my PTSD! Very thankful!!
    — Aug 04, 2020
    Photo: Valerie Deville, LMHC
    About Valerie Deville, LMHC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1427047901
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • UNIVERSITY OF PORTLAND
