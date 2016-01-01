Dr. Frimtzis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Valerie Frimtzis, OD
Overview of Dr. Valerie Frimtzis, OD
Dr. Valerie Frimtzis, OD is an Optometrist in San Marcos, CA.
Dr. Frimtzis works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Frimtzis' Office Locations
-
1
Costco Hearing Aid #1080725 Center Dr, San Marcos, CA 92069 Directions (760) 489-0791
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Frimtzis?
About Dr. Valerie Frimtzis, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1457559429
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Frimtzis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Frimtzis works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Frimtzis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frimtzis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frimtzis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frimtzis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.