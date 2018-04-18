Dr. Valerie Hartman, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hartman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Valerie Hartman, PHD
Overview of Dr. Valerie Hartman, PHD
Dr. Valerie Hartman, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Oklahoma City, OK.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hartman's Office Locations
- 1 10001 S Western Ave Ste 205, Oklahoma City, OK 73139 Directions (405) 692-3353
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
She is absolutely wonderful. We have no communication issues at all. She is available via text. You have to realize. She is her own staff. It’s only ran by her. By herself. She has helped us with hurdles with our adopted daughter! I would recommend completely to anyone. She treats you like family. Not just a patient, and her evaluations are thorough!
About Dr. Valerie Hartman, PHD
- Neuropsychology
- English
- 1124131537
Dr. Hartman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hartman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Hartman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Hartman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hartman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hartman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hartman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.