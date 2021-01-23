See All Registered Nurses in Lenexa, KS
Valerie Jansen, CNS

Psychiatric Nursing
1.9 (33)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Valerie Jansen, CNS

Valerie Jansen, CNS is a Psychiatric Nurse in Lenexa, KS. 

Valerie Jansen works at Clinical Associates PA in Lenexa, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Valerie Jansen's Office Locations

    Clinical Associates P.A.
    8629 Bluejacket St Ste 100, Lenexa, KS 66214 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 677-3553

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder

ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
Major Depressive Disorder
Medication Management
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Psychotherapy Services
Stress
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Substance Use Disorders
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (24)
    Jan 23, 2021
    Val is a great nurse practitioner. She may be a bit old fashioned but that isn't necessarily a bad thing. She goes beyond meds to treat you, for example, she is a big advocate of sleep. She believes that good sleep hygiene is crucial to good mental health. This has been proven to be a great thing for me as it is nice having someone tell me that I need to stop sleeping all day and staying up all night and wondering why I may be depressed. She has treated my insomnia that way and honestly made me feel way more normal than before. I have some pretty bad ADHD and she actually raised my dose slightly of my medication which really changed the way my life was going at that point. It was refreshing to visit a caregiver that does listen to me about my medicine concerns and doesn't keep me at a baby dose for 10 years. She is always on time with refills and every single time I have had even the slightest problem (and I drop her a note/leave voicemail) she is on the phone with me within 24 hours.
    About Valerie Jansen, CNS

    Specialties
    • Psychiatric Nursing
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1437172764
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Psychoa Inst
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • Psu
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Valerie Jansen, CNS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Valerie Jansen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Valerie Jansen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Valerie Jansen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Valerie Jansen works at Clinical Associates PA in Lenexa, KS. View the full address on Valerie Jansen’s profile.

    33 patients have reviewed Valerie Jansen. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Valerie Jansen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Valerie Jansen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Valerie Jansen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

