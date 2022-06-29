See All Clinical Psychologists in Litchfield Park, AZ
Valerie Kemper, PSY

Clinical Psychology
2.9 (13)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Valerie Kemper, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Litchfield Park, AZ. 

Valerie Kemper works at West Valley Family Development Center in Litchfield Park, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    West Valley Family Development Center
    13575 W Indian School Rd Ste 500, Litchfield Park, AZ 85340 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 312-3713
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jun 29, 2022
    I'm not very good with reviews but I wanted to share how happy I am that I took my daughter to be tested at Kemper & Associates. I found Dr. Kemper and her team to be helpful, caring people. They were all very polite and patient with both me and my daughter. They answered all my questions and listened to everything I shared. Dr. Kemper, Dr. Fitzgerald, Dr. Krings, and Amber Wolffrum all participated in testing my daughter. They treated my daughter with kindness, patience and respect. When the testing was done Dr. Kemper spoke with me in detail about the report. She included in the report helpful links to websites and a list of books to help my daughter and I learn more about her diagnosis and how to best help her. I am very grateful to the help I received from everyone here. Thank you for helping me know how to help my daughter.
    Susan — Jun 29, 2022
    Photo: Valerie Kemper, PSY
    About Valerie Kemper, PSY

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1124083688
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Valerie Kemper, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Valerie Kemper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Valerie Kemper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Valerie Kemper works at West Valley Family Development Center in Litchfield Park, AZ. View the full address on Valerie Kemper’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Valerie Kemper. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Valerie Kemper.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Valerie Kemper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Valerie Kemper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

