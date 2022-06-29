Valerie Kemper, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Valerie Kemper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Valerie Kemper, PSY
Overview
Valerie Kemper, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Litchfield Park, AZ.
Valerie Kemper works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
West Valley Family Development Center13575 W Indian School Rd Ste 500, Litchfield Park, AZ 85340 Directions (623) 312-3713
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Valerie Kemper?
I'm not very good with reviews but I wanted to share how happy I am that I took my daughter to be tested at Kemper & Associates. I found Dr. Kemper and her team to be helpful, caring people. They were all very polite and patient with both me and my daughter. They answered all my questions and listened to everything I shared. Dr. Kemper, Dr. Fitzgerald, Dr. Krings, and Amber Wolffrum all participated in testing my daughter. They treated my daughter with kindness, patience and respect. When the testing was done Dr. Kemper spoke with me in detail about the report. She included in the report helpful links to websites and a list of books to help my daughter and I learn more about her diagnosis and how to best help her. I am very grateful to the help I received from everyone here. Thank you for helping me know how to help my daughter.
About Valerie Kemper, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1124083688
Frequently Asked Questions
Valerie Kemper accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Valerie Kemper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Valerie Kemper works at
13 patients have reviewed Valerie Kemper. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Valerie Kemper.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Valerie Kemper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Valerie Kemper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.