Dr. Maxwell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Valerie Maxwell, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Valerie Maxwell, PHD is a Psychologist in Manhattan Beach, CA.
Dr. Maxwell works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Soi Counseling & Psychological Testing Center2007 Cedar Ave, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266 Directions (310) 546-6500
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Maxwell?
Dr. Maxwell is one of the most amazing and thoughtful psychologist I have ever worked with. She really cares about her patients and is very patient for them and their needs. I HIGHLY recommend you to go see her for any of the services she offers.
About Dr. Valerie Maxwell, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1083728299
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maxwell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maxwell works at
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Maxwell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maxwell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maxwell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maxwell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.