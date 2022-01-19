Valerie Palencar, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Valerie Palencar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Valerie Palencar, LPC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Valerie Palencar, LPC is a Counselor in Orefield, PA.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 5300 Kidspeace Dr, Orefield, PA 18069 Directions (917) 821-6645
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Valerie Palencar?
Excellent , professional, seasoned
About Valerie Palencar, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1558706762
Frequently Asked Questions
Valerie Palencar accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Valerie Palencar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Valerie Palencar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Valerie Palencar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Valerie Palencar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Valerie Palencar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.