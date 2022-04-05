Valerie Russell, LCSW is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Valerie Russell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Valerie Russell, LCSW
Overview
Valerie Russell, LCSW is a Psychotherapist in Hollywood, FL.
Valerie Russell works at
Locations
-
1
Grow Therapy2031 Harrison St, Hollywood, FL 33020 Directions (786) 244-2403Monday9:00am - 8:00pmTuesday9:00am - 8:00pmWednesday9:00am - 8:00pmThursday9:00am - 8:00pmFriday9:00am - 8:00pmSaturday9:00am - 8:00pmSunday9:00am - 8:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Valerie Russell?
Valerie is an amazing therapist and addition to my life. I look forward to speaking with her and she gives me the tools to look inwardly and discover who I am. She is truly a gift and I already suggested grow therapy to family and friends
About Valerie Russell, LCSW
- Psychotherapy
- English
- 1295302594
Frequently Asked Questions
Valerie Russell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Valerie Russell works at
5 patients have reviewed Valerie Russell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Valerie Russell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Valerie Russell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Valerie Russell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.