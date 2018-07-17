Dr. Valerie Seligson, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seligson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Valerie Seligson, OD
Dr. Valerie Seligson, OD is an Optometrist in Columbia, MD.
Dr. Seligson's Office Locations
Columbia - Wilmer Eye Institute - Johns Hopkins Medicine10710 Charter Dr Ste 310, Columbia, MD 21044 Directions (410) 910-2330Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Johns Hopkins Community Physicians At Howard County - Pediatric Cardiology10700 Charter Dr Ste 140, Columbia, MD 21044 Directions (410) 910-2330Wednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She is a very well trained and professional doctor..She covers all aspects of care. My exam was informative. She gives you long term goals for improved health. She cares about her patients. I will refer her to anyone that needs a good doctor.
About Dr. Valerie Seligson, OD
- English
Education & Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Seligson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Seligson accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Seligson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Seligson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seligson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seligson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seligson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.