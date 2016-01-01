Valerie Shore, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Valerie Shore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Valerie Shore, LMFT
Overview
Valerie Shore, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Beverly Hills, CA.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
-
1
300 S Beverly Dr Ste 205, Beverly Hills, CA 90212
Directions
(310) 285-6611
Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 7:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Magellan Health Services
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Valerie Shore?
About Valerie Shore, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1659672657
Education & Certifications
- The Maple Counseling Center
- University of California At Berkeley
Frequently Asked Questions
Valerie Shore accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Valerie Shore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Valerie Shore has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Valerie Shore.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Valerie Shore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Valerie Shore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.