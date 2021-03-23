Dr. Tolbert accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Valerie Tolbert, PHD
Overview
Dr. Valerie Tolbert, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Las Vegas, NV.
Dr. Tolbert works at
Locations
Healing Roots Therapy3067 E Warm Springs Rd Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89120 Directions (702) 476-9997
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Not only would I recommend Dr. Tolbert to my family and friends(if I had any) I would highly recommend her to absolutely anyone. She is probably the kindest and most caring person that I know. And I don’t like anybody. But she is so nice! I’ve been to many other psychologists throughout my life and I would have to say that she seems to WANT to help me which is a refreshing change from all the others.
About Dr. Valerie Tolbert, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1124215660
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tolbert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Tolbert. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tolbert.
