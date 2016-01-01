Valsamma Chandy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Valsamma Chandy, MSN
Overview of Valsamma Chandy, MSN
Valsamma Chandy, MSN is a Nurse Practitioner in Bakersfield, CA.
Valsamma Chandy works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Valsamma Chandy's Office Locations
-
1
Kern County1800 Mount Vernon Ave, Bakersfield, CA 93306 Directions (661) 321-3000Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Valsamma Chandy?
About Valsamma Chandy, MSN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1740321413
Frequently Asked Questions
Valsamma Chandy works at
Valsamma Chandy has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Valsamma Chandy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Valsamma Chandy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Valsamma Chandy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.