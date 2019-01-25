Dr. Van Teague, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Teague is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Van Teague, OD
Overview of Dr. Van Teague, OD
Dr. Van Teague, OD is an Optometrist in Winston Salem, NC.
Dr. Teague works at
Dr. Teague's Office Locations
-
1
Eyecarecenter Od PA800 S Stratford Rd, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (844) 206-8823
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Teague?
excellent
About Dr. Van Teague, OD
- Optometry
- English, Spanish
- 1336182823
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Teague has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Teague accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Teague has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Teague works at
Dr. Teague speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Teague. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Teague.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Teague, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Teague appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.