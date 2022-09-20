Dr. Vance Lewis, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lewis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vance Lewis, OD
Overview of Dr. Vance Lewis, OD
Dr. Vance Lewis, OD is an Optometrist in Coolidge, AZ.
Dr. Lewis works at
Dr. Lewis' Office Locations
Coolidge371 W Central Ave, Coolidge, AZ 85128 Directions (520) 200-8915
Casa Grande560 N Camino Mercado Ste 1, Casa Grande, AZ 85122 Directions (520) 314-5033Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Very personable and excellent care. Examined my eyes and removed a contact from my eye that I could not get out. I will see him again.
About Dr. Vance Lewis, OD
- Optometry
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1578978805
Dr. Lewis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lewis accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lewis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lewis works at
Dr. Lewis speaks Spanish.
102 patients have reviewed Dr. Lewis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lewis.
