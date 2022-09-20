See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Coolidge, AZ
Dr. Vance Lewis, OD

Optometry
4.9 (102)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Vance Lewis, OD

Dr. Vance Lewis, OD is an Optometrist in Coolidge, AZ. 

Dr. Lewis works at Southwestern Eye Center - Coolidge in Coolidge, AZ with other offices in Casa Grande, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lewis' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Coolidge
    371 W Central Ave, Coolidge, AZ 85128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 200-8915
  2. 2
    Casa Grande
    560 N Camino Mercado Ste 1, Casa Grande, AZ 85122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 314-5033
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 102 ratings
    Patient Ratings (102)
    5 Star
    (91)
    4 Star
    (7)
    3 Star
    (4)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 20, 2022
    Very personable and excellent care. Examined my eyes and removed a contact from my eye that I could not get out. I will see him again.
    Linda — Sep 20, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Vance Lewis, OD
    About Dr. Vance Lewis, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1578978805
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vance Lewis, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lewis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lewis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lewis accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Lewis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    102 patients have reviewed Dr. Lewis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lewis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lewis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lewis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

