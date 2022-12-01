Vandy Mayworth has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Vandy Mayworth, APRN
Overview of Vandy Mayworth, APRN
Vandy Mayworth, APRN is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Wauchula, FL.
Vandy Mayworth works at
Vandy Mayworth's Office Locations
1
AdventHealth Family Medicine Wauchula515 Carlton St, Wauchula, FL 33873 Directions (863) 773-6606
2
AdventHealth Medical Group Multispecialty at Lake Jackson37 Ryant Blvd, Sebring, FL 33870 Directions (863) 382-2225
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My daughter drove me to see Dr Vandy towards the beginning of the year. My daughter really liked her, but as for me, not so much. I just didn't feel a connection that she was answering what I asked. So then I had another issue come up and my daughter asked me to give Dr Vandy another chance..and I did. This time, Dr Vandy and I totally connected. She sat and listened carefully to my questions, and then she answered me. Plus she broke it down so I could understand. Dr. Vandy is delightful and as sweet as a peach. Give her a chance, Or maybe a Second Chance. I'm sure you will connect with her just like I did. Dr Vandy even told me that if my issue happened again to call and come in the office immediately, and when she told me that, I felt So important and not just another number coming to the office. Have a Blessed Day!!
About Vandy Mayworth, APRN
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1215203047
Frequently Asked Questions
Vandy Mayworth accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Vandy Mayworth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

2 patients have reviewed Vandy Mayworth. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Vandy Mayworth.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Vandy Mayworth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Vandy Mayworth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.