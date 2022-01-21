See All Psychotherapists in Miami, FL
Vanessa Andrade, LMHC

Psychotherapy
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Vanessa Andrade, LMHC is a Psychotherapist in Miami, FL. 

Vanessa Andrade works at Grow Therapy in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Grow Therapy
    1221 Brickell Ave, Miami, FL 33131 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (786) 244-2403
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Empower U, Inc.
    7900 NW 27th Ave # 205, Miami, FL 33147 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (786) 318-2337
    Grow Therapy
    66 W Flagler St Ste 900, Miami, FL 33130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (786) 244-7711
    Wednesday
    8:45am - 6:00pm
    Sunday
    8:45am - 6:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar I Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar II Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Crisis Intervention Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Mood and Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Mood Changes Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Pediatric Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Pediatric Counseling Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Social Phobia Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Ambetter
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 21, 2022
    I have been taking therapy with Vanessa Andrade. Talking therapy as well as EMDR. She has been beyond amazing. I have struggle with so much pain through my life after taking therapy in the past with other therapists never been able to really heal. However, this time with Vanessa I have felt listened, understood and guided with so much compassion through my process. She has helped me tremendously with my trauma and I feel so blessed that God put her in my life during this difficult season. I am grateful that finally for the first time in my life I am able to be freed from so much pain from my past. My family and friends see the difference in me and I am able now to really help others from a place of loving myself . I am going to keep going to therapy with her because I can see and feel the benefits of doing this hard internal work but so worth it for my health. Thank you so much!
    About Vanessa Andrade, LMHC

    • Psychotherapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1275965139
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

