Vanessa Andrade, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Vanessa Andrade is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Vanessa Andrade, LMHC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Vanessa Andrade, LMHC is a Psychotherapist in Miami, FL.
Vanessa Andrade works at
Locations
-
1
Grow Therapy1221 Brickell Ave, Miami, FL 33131 Directions (786) 244-2403Wednesday9:00am - 8:00pmFriday9:00am - 8:00pm
-
2
Empower U, Inc.7900 NW 27th Ave # 205, Miami, FL 33147 Directions (786) 318-2337
-
3
Grow Therapy66 W Flagler St Ste 900, Miami, FL 33130 Directions (786) 244-7711Wednesday8:45am - 6:00pmSunday8:45am - 6:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Ambetter
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Vanessa Andrade?
I have been taking therapy with Vanessa Andrade. Talking therapy as well as EMDR. She has been beyond amazing. I have struggle with so much pain through my life after taking therapy in the past with other therapists never been able to really heal. However, this time with Vanessa I have felt listened, understood and guided with so much compassion through my process. She has helped me tremendously with my trauma and I feel so blessed that God put her in my life during this difficult season. I am grateful that finally for the first time in my life I am able to be freed from so much pain from my past. My family and friends see the difference in me and I am able now to really help others from a place of loving myself . I am going to keep going to therapy with her because I can see and feel the benefits of doing this hard internal work but so worth it for my health. Thank you so much!
About Vanessa Andrade, LMHC
- Psychotherapy
- English
- 1275965139
Frequently Asked Questions
Vanessa Andrade has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Vanessa Andrade accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Vanessa Andrade has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Vanessa Andrade works at
4 patients have reviewed Vanessa Andrade. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Vanessa Andrade.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Vanessa Andrade, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Vanessa Andrade appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.