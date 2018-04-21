Vanessa Bland accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Vanessa Bland, MFT
Offers telehealth
Vanessa Bland, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Manhattan Beach, CA.
M&l In-homecare Services1230 Rosecrans Ave Ste 300, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266 Directions (310) 406-0279MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
Dr. Bland has been my therapist intermittently for many years. She has helped me to understand myself better and guided me though some MAJOR life challenges. She’s very insightful, compassionate, and caring. I feel more hopeful and in control after our sessions. If you are lucky enough to be able to see her, you should! She is a amazing therapist.
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1831207422
