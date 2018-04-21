See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Manhattan Beach, CA
Vanessa Bland, MFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
Overview

Vanessa Bland, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Manhattan Beach, CA. 

Vanessa Bland works at M&l In-homecare Services in Manhattan Beach, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    M&l In-homecare Services
    M&l In-homecare Services
1230 Rosecrans Ave Ste 300, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
(310) 406-0279
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California

    Ratings & Reviews
    Apr 21, 2018
    Dr. Bland has been my therapist intermittently for many years. She has helped me to understand myself better and guided me though some MAJOR life challenges. She’s very insightful, compassionate, and caring. I feel more hopeful and in control after our sessions. If you are lucky enough to be able to see her, you should! She is a amazing therapist.
    About Vanessa Bland, MFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1831207422
