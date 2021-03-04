See All Clinical Psychologists in New York, NY
Super Profile

Dr. Vanessa Caskey, PSY.D

Clinical Psychology
4.6 (20)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Vanessa Caskey, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Long Island University/Post and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel.

Dr. Caskey works at Dr. Vanessa Porto Caskey in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Newyork
    26 W 9th St Apt 6D Rm 1, New York, NY 10011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Sinai Beth Israel

Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Affective Disorders, Psychotic Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Vanessa Caskey, PSY.D

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Portuguese and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1124262456
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • National Institute For The Psychotherapies
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Long Island University/Post
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Williams College
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vanessa Caskey, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Caskey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Caskey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Caskey works at Dr. Vanessa Porto Caskey in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Caskey’s profile.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Caskey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Caskey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Caskey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Caskey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

