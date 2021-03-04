Dr. Vanessa Caskey, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Caskey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vanessa Caskey, PSY.D
Overview
Dr. Vanessa Caskey, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Long Island University/Post and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel.
Locations
Newyork26 W 9th St Apt 6D Rm 1, New York, NY 10011 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been a patient of Dr. Vanessa Caskey’s for a little over a year, and she has been truly instrumental in helping me work through my depression and anxiety. She’s pushed me to confront past traumas that I was hesitant to address, and in doing so, I’ve found a lot of healing and peace. I love how Dr. Casey combines more traditional psychotherapy techniques with practices like meditation and breathing exercises that I can incorporate into my everyday life. I would recommend her to anyone!
About Dr. Vanessa Caskey, PSY.D
- Clinical Psychology
- 11 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1124262456
Education & Certifications
- National Institute For The Psychotherapies
- Long Island University/Post
- Williams College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Caskey accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Caskey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Caskey speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Caskey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Caskey.
