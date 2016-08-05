See All Physicians Assistants in Kingwood, TX
Vanessa Elledge, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Vanessa Elledge, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
Brought to you by

Overview of Vanessa Elledge, PA-C

Vanessa Elledge, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Kingwood, TX. 

Vanessa Elledge works at Baylor St. Luk's Medical Group in Kingwood, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Vanessa Elledge's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Baylor St. Luk's Medical Group
    22710 Professional Dr Ste 202, Kingwood, TX 77339 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    7:30am - 6:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 6:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 6:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 6:30pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Vanessa Elledge?

    Aug 05, 2016
    Kind, listens, understanding, takes lots of time explaining.
    David in Houston, TX — Aug 05, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Vanessa Elledge, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Vanessa Elledge, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Vanessa Elledge to family and friends

    Vanessa Elledge's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Vanessa Elledge

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Vanessa Elledge, PA-C.

    About Vanessa Elledge, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1467675454
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital
    • CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Vanessa Elledge, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Vanessa Elledge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Vanessa Elledge has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Vanessa Elledge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Vanessa Elledge works at Baylor St. Luk's Medical Group in Kingwood, TX. View the full address on Vanessa Elledge’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Vanessa Elledge. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Vanessa Elledge.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Vanessa Elledge, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Vanessa Elledge appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.