Vanessa Hernandez accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Vanessa Hernandez
Offers telehealth
Overview of Vanessa Hernandez
Vanessa Hernandez is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in El Paso, TX.

Vanessa Hernandez's Office Locations
- 1 4659 Cohen Ave, El Paso, TX 79924 Directions (915) 751-0000
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
About Vanessa Hernandez
- Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1992176614
