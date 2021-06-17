See All Physicians Assistants in Gilbert, AZ
Vanessa Mitchell, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.7 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Vanessa Mitchell, PA is a Physician Assistant in Gilbert, AZ. They graduated from A.T. Still University.

Vanessa Mitchell works at Hatfield Family Medicine in Gilbert, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hatfield Family Medicine
    3331 E Baseline Rd, Gilbert, AZ 85234 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 444-2017
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Allergies
Anxiety
Acne
Allergies
Anxiety

Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dermatological Disorders Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Vanessa Mitchell, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Portuguese and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    1326597444
    • 1326597444
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    A.T. Still University
    • A.T. Still University
    Medical Education
    Arizona State University
    • Arizona State University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Vanessa Mitchell, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Vanessa Mitchell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Vanessa Mitchell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Vanessa Mitchell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Vanessa Mitchell works at Hatfield Family Medicine in Gilbert, AZ. View the full address on Vanessa Mitchell’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Vanessa Mitchell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Vanessa Mitchell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Vanessa Mitchell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Vanessa Mitchell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

