Vanessa Rodriguez, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Offers telehealth

Overview of Vanessa Rodriguez, FNP-C

Vanessa Rodriguez, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in San Antonio, TX. 

Vanessa Rodriguez works at Sage Bariatric Institute in San Antonio, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Vanessa Rodriguez's Office Locations

  1. 1
    San Antonio Office
    9618 Huebner Rd Ste 202, San Antonio, TX 78240 (210) 651-0303
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Vanessa Rodriguez, FNP-C

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1245666882
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Vanessa Rodriguez works at Sage Bariatric Institute in San Antonio, TX.

