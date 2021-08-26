Vanessa Rodriguez has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Vanessa Rodriguez, FNP-C
Offers telehealth
Vanessa Rodriguez, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in San Antonio, TX.
Vanessa Rodriguez's Office Locations
San Antonio Office9618 Huebner Rd Ste 202, San Antonio, TX 78240 Directions (210) 651-0303
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Vanessa is the only NP I will see. She makes me feel comfortable and truely listens to my needs. I trust all her advice and with all my medical issues. That is reassuring.
About Vanessa Rodriguez, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1245666882
Vanessa Rodriguez accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Vanessa Rodriguez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Vanessa Rodriguez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Vanessa Rodriguez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.