Vanessa Petit-Vaval, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
6 years of experience

Overview

Vanessa Petit-Vaval, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 6 years of experience. They graduated from Florida Atlantic University Master's Of Nursing and is affiliated with Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital and Memorial Regional Hospital.

Vanessa Petit-Vaval works at Memorial Division of Adolescent Medicine in Hollywood, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Memorial Division of Adolescent Medicine
    1150 N 35th Ave Ste 560, Hollywood, FL 33021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 265-1460
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital
  • Memorial Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abnormal Menstruation
Birth Control
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Abnormal Menstruation
Birth Control
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abnormal Menstruation Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Cramps Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Vaginal Discharge Chevron Icon
Vaginal Disorders Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Be the first to leave a review

    About Vanessa Petit-Vaval, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 6 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Creole
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1295240497
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Florida Atlantic University - Doctor of Nursing Practice
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Florida Atlantic University Master's Of Nursing
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Vanessa Petit-Vaval, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Vanessa Petit-Vaval is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Vanessa Petit-Vaval has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Vanessa Petit-Vaval works at Memorial Division of Adolescent Medicine in Hollywood, FL. View the full address on Vanessa Petit-Vaval’s profile.

    Vanessa Petit-Vaval has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Vanessa Petit-Vaval.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Vanessa Petit-Vaval, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Vanessa Petit-Vaval appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.