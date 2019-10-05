See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Hamden, CT
Vanessa Pomarico, APRN

Internal Medicine
3.9 (14)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Vanessa Pomarico, APRN is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hamden, CT. 

Vanessa Pomarico works at Northeast Medical Group in Hamden, CT. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northeast Medical Group
    9 Washington Ave, Hamden, CT 06518 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 281-6811

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Yale New Haven Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abscess Incision and Drainage
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Oct 05, 2019
    I am a patient and colleague of Vanessa’s and can’t say enough how wonderful she is. She is extremely intelligent and very knowledgeable about all issues, and cares deeply about her patients. She also is very thorough and makes sure she follows through with any tests/procedures in a timely manner, without me having to call and check on test results on my own. I highly recommend her!
    Traci — Oct 05, 2019
    Photo: Vanessa Pomarico, APRN
    About Vanessa Pomarico, APRN

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1801832803
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Vanessa Pomarico has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Vanessa Pomarico has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Vanessa Pomarico works at Northeast Medical Group in Hamden, CT. View the full address on Vanessa Pomarico’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Vanessa Pomarico. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Vanessa Pomarico.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Vanessa Pomarico, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Vanessa Pomarico appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

