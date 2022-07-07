Dr. Vanessa Roddenberry, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roddenberry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vanessa Roddenberry, PHD
Overview
Dr. Vanessa Roddenberry, PHD is a Psychological Trauma Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Psychological Trauma, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from University of Tennessee.
Dr. Roddenberry works at
Locations
Breyta Psychological Services, P.A.8303 Six Forks Rd Ste 207, Raleigh, NC 27615 Directions (919) 245-7791Monday9:00am - 7:00pmTuesday9:00am - 7:00pmWednesday9:00am - 7:00pmThursday9:00am - 7:00pmFriday9:00am - 7:00pm
Praxis Psychological Services, PLLC8951 Harvest Oaks Dr Ste 205, Raleigh, NC 27615 Directions (919) 443-2373
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I didn't think I could be "me" again after what I went through, but here I am. I asked Dr. Rodenbery to help me with trouble sleeping and ptsd after something terrible happend. She helped me set up a plan and made sure I had a say in deciding things. I really liked that she gave me enough information so I could feel prepared and wasn't surprised by the therapy. I also liked that we used a guide and worksheets so I stayed focused but we could go at my own pace. I found her through a friend who did therapy with her a few years ago. I recommend Dr. Rodenbery because she is caring and listens well, and is really good at helping anybody with ptsd.
About Dr. Vanessa Roddenberry, PHD
- Psychological Trauma
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1780029488
Education & Certifications
- Department Of Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Hampton, Virginia
- University of Tennessee
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roddenberry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roddenberry works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Roddenberry. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roddenberry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roddenberry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roddenberry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.