Dr. Vanessa Roddenberry, PHD

Psychological Trauma
5.0 (12)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Vanessa Roddenberry, PHD is a Psychological Trauma Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Psychological Trauma, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from University of Tennessee.

Dr. Roddenberry works at Breyta Psychological Services, P.A. in Raleigh, NC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Breyta Psychological Services, P.A.
    8303 Six Forks Rd Ste 207, Raleigh, NC 27615 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 245-7791
    Monday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
  2. 2
    Praxis Psychological Services, PLLC
    8951 Harvest Oaks Dr Ste 205, Raleigh, NC 27615 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 443-2373

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Anxiety Attack
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Anxiety Attack

Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Activation Chevron Icon
Bereavement Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia (CTB-I) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) Chevron Icon
Exposure Therapy Chevron Icon
Fear Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fear
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Life Coaching Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Marriage Break-Up Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
Wellness Coaching Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 12 ratings
Patient Ratings (12)
5 Star
(12)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Vanessa Roddenberry, PHD

Specialties
  • Psychological Trauma
Years of Experience
  • 11 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1780029488
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Department Of Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Hampton, Virginia
Medical Education
  • University of Tennessee
Undergraduate School
  • University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Vanessa Roddenberry, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roddenberry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Roddenberry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Roddenberry works at Breyta Psychological Services, P.A. in Raleigh, NC. View the full address on Dr. Roddenberry’s profile.

12 patients have reviewed Dr. Roddenberry. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roddenberry.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roddenberry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roddenberry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

