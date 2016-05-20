Vanessa Santana has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Vanessa Santana, CNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Vanessa Santana, CNP
Vanessa Santana, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Cruces, NM.
Vanessa Santana works at
Vanessa Santana's Office Locations
La Clinica De Familia-east Mesa Clinic8600 Bataan Memorial E, Las Cruces, NM 88011 Directions (575) 373-9202
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Vanessa Santana is the best provider I have ever had for my children. She truly cares 100% and she let's us know it through her actions. Couldn't ask for a better health care provider.
About Vanessa Santana, CNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1205193794
Frequently Asked Questions
Vanessa Santana accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Vanessa Santana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Vanessa Santana. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Vanessa Santana.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Vanessa Santana, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Vanessa Santana appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.