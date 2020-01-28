See All Psychologists in Gainesville, GA
Vanessa Schaeffer, PSY

Psychology
4.3 (6)
Offers telehealth

Overview

Vanessa Schaeffer, PSY is a Psychologist in Gainesville, GA. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    973 Enota Ave Ne, Gainesville, GA 30501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 531-9226
    Monday
    3:30pm - 6:30pm
    Tuesday
    3:30pm - 6:30pm
    Wednesday
    1:00pm - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    1:00pm - 6:00pm
    Friday
    11:00am - 6:00pm
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 28, 2020
    No pressure. Good listener, willing to hear your problem thoroughly before trying to help or give guidance. Very punctual. Never wait more than 5 minutes.
    — Jan 28, 2020
    Photo: Vanessa Schaeffer, PSY
    About Vanessa Schaeffer, PSY

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1801985080
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Vanessa Schaeffer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Vanessa Schaeffer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Vanessa Schaeffer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Vanessa Schaeffer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Vanessa Schaeffer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

