Vanoohe Baer, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (3)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Vanoohe Baer, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Wichita, KS. 

Vanoohe Baer works at VIA CHRISTI CLINIC PA in Wichita, KS. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ascension Via Christi Pharmacy
    3311 E Murdock St, Wichita, KS 67208 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (316) 689-9178
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 24, 2021
    Three words to describe Vanoohe Baer, pa would be knowledgeable, professional, compassionate. She is a PA. that works with Dr Gibson, who is my rheumatologist. This young lady even helped me put my socks back on after looking at my ugly feet.
    Bryan — Mar 24, 2021
    Photo: Vanoohe Baer, PA-C
    About Vanoohe Baer, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1477562577
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Vanoohe Baer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Vanoohe Baer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Vanoohe Baer works at VIA CHRISTI CLINIC PA in Wichita, KS. View the full address on Vanoohe Baer’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Vanoohe Baer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Vanoohe Baer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Vanoohe Baer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Vanoohe Baer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

