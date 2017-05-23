See All Physicians Assistants in Lexington, KY
Vedrana Knezevic, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Vedrana Knezevic, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Vedrana Knezevic, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Lexington, KY. 

Vedrana Knezevic works at KENTUCKY CARDIOLOGY in Lexington, KY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Saint Joseph Hospital
Compare with other Physician Assistants
Compare with other nearby providers
Micha Short, PA-C
Micha Short, PA-C
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Jordan McNeil, PA-C
Jordan McNeil, PA-C
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Rebecca Kraftick, PA-C
Rebecca Kraftick, PA-C
0.0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Saint Joseph Hospital.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kentucky Cardiology
    161 N Eagle Creek Dr Ste 400, Lexington, KY 40509 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 226-0031
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Vedrana Knezevic?

    May 23, 2017
    my name is cascia smith and I think she is a very good PA and really cares about people
    Lexington, KY — May 23, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Vedrana Knezevic, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Vedrana Knezevic, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Vedrana Knezevic to family and friends

    Vedrana Knezevic's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Vedrana Knezevic

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Vedrana Knezevic, PA-C.

    About Vedrana Knezevic, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1053789750
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Vedrana Knezevic has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Vedrana Knezevic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Vedrana Knezevic works at KENTUCKY CARDIOLOGY in Lexington, KY. View the full address on Vedrana Knezevic’s profile.

    Vedrana Knezevic has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Vedrana Knezevic.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Vedrana Knezevic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Vedrana Knezevic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Vedrana Knezevic, PA-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.